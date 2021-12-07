Ministerial Consultative Committee on Defence met under President’s patronage…

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Defence met under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Parliamentary Complex, today (07).

The President, who arrived at the Parliament as the Chairman of the Committee, was received by the Leader of the House, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Chief Government Whip, Minister Johnston Fernando.

The national security of the country, law and order, the current issues that have received the attention of the security forces and a number of issues and proposals put forward by ministers including Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, State Ministers and Members of Parliament were discussed at the meeting.

Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake, Secretary of the Defence Ministry General Kamal Gunaratne, Commanders of the three armed forces, the Inspector General of Police and officials of institutions under the Ministry of Defence were also present.