President of the Asian Cricket Council calls on President

The President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, today (18).

Forty representatives from Asian countries including Mr. Jay Shah are in Sri Lanka to attend the Annual General Meeting of the Asian Cricket Council.

Minister of Youth & Sports Namal Rajapaksa, Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket and Chief Executive Officer Ashley de Silva, were also present.