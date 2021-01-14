“Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace” convenes with President’s participation

The 13th Executive Council Meeting of the Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace was held with the participation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at Sri Sambodhi Viharaya in Colombo 7 today (14).

After the World War II, the Russian and Mongolian Buddhist leaders focused on the need for an international Buddhist organization aimed at promoting unity. Consequently, Buddhist laity and clergy gathered at Maha Viharaya in Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia on June 13, 1970 to hold the first meeting of the Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace. The second Conference was held in Sri Lanka. At present, all the Buddhist countries in the world are members of this organization.

Sri Lanka hosts the 13th Executive Council Meeting. The Asian Buddhist Conference observed that acting as the host country in the face of Corona pandemic will bring special honour to Sri Lanka and result in forming closer ties with other countries.

Representatives of 25 countries joined today’s conference via Zoom.

Before attending the Conference President engaged in religious rituals at the Sri Sambodhi Viharaya.

Ven. Prof. Medagoda Abhayatissa Thero explained the objectives of the Conference.

Anunayaka of the Malwathu Chapter Most Ven. Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thero delivered the main speech on “Responsibility of Buddhists in the face of COVID – 19”.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Wijayadasa Rajapaksha.

Prime Minister of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh addressed the gathering via video technology.

The final speech in the first session was delivered by Ven. Dr. Maitipe Wimalasara Thero.

Following the opening of the Conference President Rajapaksa called on the Chief Incumbent of Sri Sambodhi Viharaya Ven. Boralande Vajiragnana Nayaka Thero.

Maha Sangha representing the three Chapters, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga and local and foreign Buddhist representatives were present on the occasion.