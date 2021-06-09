Positive response from Japanese Premier to President’s request for AstraZeneca vaccines

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s request made to the Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, seeking to obtain 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine has been met with positive responses.

This was disclosed during a meeting held between the President and the Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Sugiyama Akira at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (09).

The Japanese Government has also acceded to the President’s request to provide medical supplies and healthcare equipment needed to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus. The President also drew the attention of the Japanese Ambassador to obtain technical assistance required for expeditiously respond to maritime accidents.

Deputy Ambassador at the Japanese Embassy Kitamura Toshihiro, First Secretary Imamura Kayo, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga and Foreign Secretary Admiral Jayanath Colombage were also present at the meeting.