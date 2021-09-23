Lanka Hospitals PLC donates Rs.10 million to ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund…

Lanka Hospitals Corporation PLC donates Rs. 10 million to the ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund.

Company’s Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Deepthi Lokuarachchi handed over the cheque to Additional Secretary to the President and Chief of Staff Retired Major General K.B. Egodawele on the 21st.

Local and foreign donors have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialing #207#. Further information can be obtained through the following phone numbers; 076 – 0700700 / 011 – 2320880/ 011 – 2354340/ 011 – 2424012.