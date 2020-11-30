Cabinet meets via video-conferencing for first time in Sri Lanka…

For the first time in the history of Sri Lanka, the Cabinet meeting was held yesterday (30) via video-conferencing.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa chaired the cabinet meeting via video call from the Presidential Secretariat while the Ministers joined from their offices. The Cabinet meeting went successfully.

This cabinet meeting was conducted through video technology taking into account not only the COVID-19 epidemic situation but also efficiency, convenience and time and cost savings.

The President has given priority to introduce, use and familiarize with the new technology. It is also emphasized in his National Policy Framework, “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour”.

To achieve this objective, the President recently took over the Ministry of Technology under his supervision.

The government aims to integrate investments in the education sector with the economic sectors to create a society armed with new technology in the 21st century. It is the intention of the President to build a culture of technological innovation that will enhance the living standards of the people.

Simplification of state mechanism and market processes and the expansion of digital governance through the use of information technology as a tool for knowledge exchange is a priority of the new Ministry.