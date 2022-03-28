Indian External Affairs Minister calls on President

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar who is on a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (28).

Dr. Jaishankar is in Sri Lanka to attend the 5th BIMSTEC Summit which begins today in Colombo. Expressing pleasure over the visit of Dr. Jaishankar, the President thanked India for providing a Credit Line of USD 1 billion for the importation of essential commodities including food and medicine.

A number of commemorative events including the issuance of a commemorative coin and a stamp have been organised to mark the 75th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and India this year.