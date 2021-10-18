Ambassador of Egypt calls on President …

The outgoing Egyptian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Hussein El Saharty called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (18).

Mr. Saharty, who has been newly appointed as a Coordinator for Egyptian Civil Society Organisations, said that he will continue to work to strengthen the relations with Sri Lanka. Mr. Saharty further stressed the need to enhance security ties and develop the tourism industry between the two countries.

President Rajapaksa commended Mr. Saharty for his service rendered to Sri Lanka as the Ambassador of Egypt.

Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage and the Counsellor of the Egyptian Embassy Karim Abulenein were also present.