President leaves for the US to attend United Nations General Assembly…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country early this morning (18) to attend the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

This is the President’s first foreign conference to take part outside of the country and also the first address to the United Nations General Assembly.

The theme of the General Assembly which will commence under the aegis of US President Joe Biden on 21st Tuesday is “Building resilience through hope – to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations.”

President Rajapaksa is expected to address the General Assembly on the 22nd and he is also expected to hold bilateral discussions with several heads of state during the session.

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga and Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage are accompanying the President on this visit.