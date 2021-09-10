President to attend 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly to be commenced on September 21 in New York.

This is the President’s first address to the United Nations General Assembly and also the first foreign conference to take part outside of the country. The President is expected to hold bilateral discussions with several Heads of State on a number of areas including economic, education and agriculture during the visit.

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga and Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage will accompany the President during the visit.

The President has decided to undertake the visit with a least number of delegates in line with his principle and after taking into consideration the current situation in the country.

Accordingly, this will be the smallest Sri Lankan delegation to attend the United Nations General Assembly in recent history. Mrs. Ioma Rajapaksa will join the visit at her own expense.