“One Country, One Law” Task Force meets with Justice, Foreign and Public Security Ministers…

Ministers stated that they are willing to consider the proposals contained in the concept paper submitted to the President by the Presidential Task Force for “One Country, One Law” and would like to extend their support to the President in achieving his objectives.

The members of the Presidential Task Force for “One Country, One Law” recently met with the Minister of Justice Ali Sabry , Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris and Minister of Public Security Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera, and discussed the past and future activities of the Task Force and during that meeting the Ministers made these observations .

The Presidential Task Force noted the importance of implementing the “One Country, One Law” policy as stated in the President’s National policy framework ’Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’, which states that a particular ethnic group should not be treated differently based on their ethnicity or religious views. The three Ministers were briefed on the nationwide public consultations conducted so far and the manner in which evidence was taken at the BMICH in Colombo.

Minister of Justice Ali Sabry briefed the Task Force on the digitization process initiated to expedite the administration of justice in the judiciary, new court complexes as well as regarding the new Acts introduced by the Ministry of Justice.

The Chairman of the Waqf Council also participated in the discussion at the invitation of Minister Ali Sabry and several issues raised by the public to the Task Force in connection with the Waqf Council were also discussed.

At the meeting held at the Foreign Ministry, Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris expressed his views regarding the Government’s foreign policy and regarding future international conferences to be represented on behalf of the Government and the Minister further said that the proposals put forward by the Presidential Task Force on achieving “One Country, One Law” concept would also be important for Sri Lanka’s international relations.

Since separatism has been defeated and Sri Lanka has been united as one nation, the importance of suppressing causes, if any, that leads to such incidents, was discussed at the meeting with the Minister of Public Security.

The Task Force was briefed on the actions taken by the Ministry to safeguard the public and Minister Sarath Weerasekera was briefed on the proposals on public security related issues received by the Task Force.

Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekara said that the need for “one country, one law” arises because Sri Lanka is a unitary state and stressed the importance of having one law in the country to ensure national security.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed the Presidential Task Force chaired by Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thera to study the views and opinions of various factions on the implementation of the concept of ‘One Country, One Law’ in Sri Lanka and present a concept paper with proposals. The Presidential Task Force is currently holding public consultations covering various parts of Sri Lanka and seeking views and suggestions.

Different organisations and individuals also expressed their views at the Task Force office located at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH), Colombo.

The Ministers, Secretaries to the Ministries and other officials were present at the meetings held at the Ministries of Justice, Foreign and Public Security. Chairman of the Task Force Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thera and the members Prof. Shanthi Nandana Wijesinghe, Senior Lecturer Sumedha Weerawardena, Attorney at Law Sanjaya Marambe, Lawyer Iresh Senaviratne, Eranda Navaratne, Pani Wewala and Khalil Rahuman and the Task Force Secretary Miss Jeewanthi Senanayake were also present.