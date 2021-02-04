As the leader you searched for, I will discharge the responsibility you have entrusted to me, with commitment and dedication – President pledges

No one behind designing and supporting Easter Sunday attacks will escape justice

I am the leader that you searched for. I will discharge the responsibility you have entrusted to me, with commitment and dedication, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged before the nation.

“Throughout history, strong civilizations were built and nations developed by those who worked on targets by looking positively towards the future. At this juncture, our nations’ development requires precisely that kind of vision”, emphasised the President.

President Rajapaksa said that he will never hesitate to state that he is a Sinhala Buddhist leader. The country will be governed in accordance with Buddhist teachings. Within the Buddhist philosophic tradition of peaceful coexistence which gives due respect to all religions and ethnicities, every person in this country irrespective of his or her ethnic or religious identification has the right to enjoy the freedom as equals under the nation’s legal framework.

President said perpetrators behind Easter Sunday attacks will severely be dealth with according to the recommendations by Presidential Commission appointed to inquire into the attacks and previous Parliament’s Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security. “We will not allow those responsible for designing and enabling this tragedy to escape justice”, President stressed.

President Rajapaksa made these remarks addressing the nation at the 73rd Independence Day celebrations held at the Independence Square today (4).

The policy of not selling national economic hubs to foreigners remains unchanged, President added.

Measures will be taken to change the outdated laws and regulations that affect the general public as well as the domestic and foreign companies said the President adding that majority of the people who supported him at the Presidential election did so to fulfill common needs. “I am always prepared to fulfil the genuine expectations of the public that supported me with honest intent”.

The 73rd Independence Day celebrations were organized in a grandeur manner while strictly following COVID-19 prevention recommendations.

A cultural dislay representing every ethnic community in Sri Lanka added more colour to the event. A large number of well-trained, well-dressed young men and women contributed by playing instruments and performing.

Members of Sri Lanka Army, Navy, Air Force, Civil Defence and National Cadet Corps joined the parade.

Maha Sangha and other religious dignitaries, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, former President Maithripala Sirisena, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene, Cabinet and State Ministers, members of the diplomatic corp, Commanders of Tri-Forces, Inspector General of Police, Director General of the Department of Civil Defence, government officials and war heros were present on the occasion.