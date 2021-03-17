A book on “Kapilavasthupura relics and Rajaguru Waskaduwe Sri Subhuti Thera” launched under patronage of President

The launching ceremony of a book titled “Kapilavasthupura sacred relics and Rajaguru Waskaduwe Sri Subhuti Thera”, an academic research work on Kapilavasthupura sacred relics and Rajaguru Waskaduwe Sri Subhuti Thera, was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) this evening (17).

The book was compiled by W.A Padmin Sameera under the supervision of Most Ven. Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Mahanayake Thero.

The President, on his arrival to the BMICH premises, paid floral tribute to the portrait of Most Ven. Rajaguru Waskaduwe Sri Subhuthi Mahanayake Thero.

Ven. Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Thero presented the book to the President.

A memento was also presented to the President.

The official website of the Sri Subhuti Maha Vihara in Waskaduwa was also launched by the President.

The Maha Sangha including the Acting Supreme Leader of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya Most Ven. Ganthune Assaji Thero, Chief Prelate of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya Aggamaha Panditha Most Venerable Makulewe Wimala Mahanayake Thero, Chief Prelate of the Sri Sambuddha Sasanodaya Maha Sangha Sabha of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya Most Venerable Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Maha Nayaka Thero and Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha Anunayake Prof. Most Ven. Kotapitiye Rahula Thero, Minister Dinesh Gunewardena, State Ministers Vidura Wickramanayake, Piyal Nishantha, Jayantha Samaraweera and Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay, Myanmar’s Ambassador Han Thu, dignitaries, Members of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Nikayarakshaka Dayaka Sabha including its President Ajita de Zoysa participated on this occasion.