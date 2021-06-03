Number of initiatives to expedite production of organic fertilizer…

Ø Steps to locally manufacture and also to import machinery required for fertilizer production

Ø Required amount of organic fertilizer to be recommended following a soil test

Ø Soil testing equipment to be distributed to all Agrarian Service Centres

Ø Instructions to educate farmers …

A number of programmes are being planned to expedite the production of organic fertilizer required for the Maha season.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa advised the officials to study the machinery required to produce organic fertilizer and manufacture machines that could be built locally with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Army Engineer’s Corps at state owned factories and import the rest.

The President gave these instructions at a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (02) with regard to the production of organic fertilizer.

Special attention was paid to the production of fertilizer at the local government level. The President also explained the need to impart technical knowledge to these institutions. The raw material required for the production of organic fertilizer can be conveniently obtained from the rural environment itself. The President highlighted that this would preserve the cleanliness and splendour of the village and at the same time a brand new rural economy network could be built with the assistance of the Samurdhi beneficiaries.

Challenges may arise when implementing this programme. But in accordance with the National Policy Framework “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour,” the right of the people to a non-toxic diet must be guaranteed to raise a healthy and efficient citizenry. Numerous elements across the globe claimed that it was impossible to defeat terrorism. A similar notion is shared by many with regard to the organic fertilizer programme as well. “Overcoming this challenge is the need of the era,” the President emphasized. The President also stated that in order to make this programme a success, it is imperative that the farmers be provided with the required amount of organic fertilizer without shortage.

Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage stated that the full quantity of organic fertilizer required for this purpose is expected to be produced locally and in case of any shortage, the required shortfall will be imported and stored by the Government.

Minister Aluthgamage said that steps will be taken to launch a special programme to inspect the soil and recommend to release only the required quantity of organic fertilizer to the farmers and to provide necessary soil testing equipment to all Agrarian Service Centres in the country.

State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa said that steps are being taken to provide the necessary technical knowledge to the farmers to produce organic fertilizer. It was also decided to provide a series of printed instructions to the farmers to make them aware of the use of organic fertilizers.

The President officially handed over the soil testing equipment to the Commissioner General of Agrarian Services and the Director General of Agriculture.

State Minister Mohan de Silva, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Finance Secretary S.R. Attygalle, Secretaries and officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and line state ministries were also present at the meeting.