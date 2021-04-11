President participates in alms giving ceremony at Kirulapone Siri Allan Mathiniyaramaya…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (11) participated in an alms giving ceremony at the Kirulapone Siri Allan Mathiniyaramaya to mark the opening of the newly constructed Alms Hall, Gini Hal Geya, Awasa Mandiraya and Sakman Meditation Garden.

President Rajapaksa who arrived in Siri Allan Mathiniyaramaya today first engaged in religious observances.

Later the President participated in the alms giving ceremony and served alms to the Maha Sangha.

One of the objectives of this religious ceremony is to bless Ven. Uduwe Dhammaloka Thero and his Mother on their birthdays.

The alms giving ceremony was held under the patronage of Anunayake Theros of Malwathu Chapter Most Ven. Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Thero, Most Ven. Dr. Niyangoda Vijitha Siri Thero, Anunayake of the Asgiriya Chapter Most Ven. Veduruwe Upali Thero and Anunayake of the Amarapura Culawansika Maha Nikaya, Chief Incumbent of the Siri Allan Mathiniyaramaya Temple in Kirulapone Ven. Yogiyane Sobitha Thero.

Most Ven. Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Thero, Anunayake of the Malwathu Chapter presented a souvenir to the President.

Minister Sarath Weerasekera, Head of the Task Force on Economic Revival and Poverty Eradication Basil Rajapaksa, Parliamentarian Nalin Fernando and Defence Secretary General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne were also present.