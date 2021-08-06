Do not allow any patient into a distressful position…

President instructs health officials.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed the Heads of Health Services not to allow any patient coming to hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms to be inconvenienced.

There has been an increase in the number of patients being treated at hospitals in several major Cities including Colombo due to COVID-19 symptoms. The President emphasized that they should not be inconvenienced due to the congestion that occurred in diagnosing such patients.

Intermediate treatment centres have been set up in several major cities since a few months ago. The centres were designed with the objective of preventing infected people from being inconvenienced in any emergency situation. Therefore, the President pointed out the need to refer those who show symptoms first to the Intermediate Treatment Centres and then to the hospitals after monitoring the patient’s condition.

The President made these remarks at a meeting held with the Special Committee on Prevention of COVID 19 Outbreak on vaccination drive and its future plans, at the Presidential Secretariat today (06).

The President instructed Ministers, State Ministers and Health Officials to directly intervene to create a proper method to avoid any inconvenience to the public at the hospital level.

President Rajapaksa further stated that it is the responsibility of health professionals to constantly advise the public through the media to avoid contracting the virus.

It was also decided to provide facilities for anyone over the age of 30 to receive the first dose at any of the vaccination centres that administer the second dose.

Vaccines have been ordered to provide both two doses to all citizens over the age of 18 before September. The government is even prepared for a third dose. However, Consultant Neurosurgeon Dr. Prasanna Gunasena said it was disappointing to note the lack of support from the public to prevent the spread of the virus.

A total of 120 protests have been held across the country in the last month. At least over 1,500 people have taken part in each of these protests. Intelligence services have pointed out that people getting together in this manner without following health guidelines have led to the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country.

Many of the personnel who are involved in the operations to contain the COVID-19 virus spread take indigenous medicines daily. It has greatly contributed to enhance immunization. Indigenous Medicine Promotion State Minister Sisira Jayakody stated that even if the vaccine is administered, taking in indigenous medicines daily and steam inhalation will help minimize the risk of contracting the virus.

Ministers Gamini Lokuge, Bandula Gunawardana, Keheliya Rambukwella, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Ramesh Pathirana, State Ministers Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Sisira Jayakody, MP Madhura Withanage, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Health Secretary Major General Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Health Services Director General Dr. Asela Gunawardane, Commanders of the Tri-Forces, the Inspector General of Police and the Heads of Health and Security sectors were also present at the meeting.