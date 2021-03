New Secretaries have been appointed to the Ministry of Agriculture and the State Ministry of Batik, Handloom Fabric & Local Apparel Products.

Mr. M.B.R. Pushpakumara as the Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture and Mr. B.L.A.J.Dharmakeerthi as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Batik, Handloom Fabric & Local Apparel Products received their letters of appointment from the Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera at the Presidential Secretariat today (01).