Cloud-9 Concert donates Rs. 1 million to COVID Fund

The ‘Cloud-9 International Event’ donated Rs. 1 million to the ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund.

Mr. Chaminda Jayasena, the Director of the Cloud – 9 International Event, handed over the relevant cheque to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (14).

The donation was made out of the funds they received from holding the Cloud-9 concert jointly organized by the CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd and Cloud–9 International Event on December 25 last year.

Eric Ou, the Head of Commercial and Legal of CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd, Assistant Managing Director Yue Yeqing and Dasun Abeysooriya, the Director of Cloud–9 International Event, were present on this occasion.