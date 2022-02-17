Dharmapala Park in Galle vested with public…

The renovated Dharmapala Park in Galle was declared open by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (17).

The Dharmapala Park, located near the historic fort rampart in Galle attracting local and foreign tourists, was an eyesore due to lack of proper maintenance. Later, at the request of Minister Ramesh Pathirana and the Galle Municipal Council, steps were taken to modernize it under the Strategic Cities Development Programme of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing.

The renovation of the park, including a fully-fledged playground and an outdoor theater with lighting facilities, cost Rs. 200 million.

The President inspected the park, engaged in cordial conversation with the people and also witnessed the cultural performances performed at the outdoor theater.

The President also inaugurated the ornamental fish exhibition and the information centre at the Dharmapala Park.

Ministers Namal Rajapaksa, Ramesh Pathirana, Governor of the Southern Province Willie Gamage, Governor of the Central Province Lalith U. Gamage, State Ministers Mohan P. De Silva, Nalaka Godahewa, Kanchana Wijesekera, MPs Sampath Athukorala, Isuru Dodangoda, Galle Mayor Priyantha G. Sahabandu and a number of local politicians were also present at the occasion.