President inspects construction of model stalls at Galle Face

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa inspected the construction of the model stalls at Galle Face Green in Colombo this morning (Feb. 08).

The line of stalls will be constructed as another step in the development project surrounding the Galle Face Green.

The Navy has designed these model stalls according to the envisioned new plan. President Rajapaksa stressed the need to build the stalls enhancing the scenic appearance of the Galle Face Green.

Minister Rohitha Abegunawardhana, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetanna, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Port Authority, General(Retired) Daya Ratnayaka and several others were present at the occasion.