CO-OPs can play a broader role in facilitating reliefs to farmers and consumers

President to Co-op representatives

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that the Co-operative movement can play a vital role in providing relief to both farmers and consumers. The co-operatives can intervene in purchasing fresh produce directly from the farmers and provide it to the consumers at a subsidized price with a profit.

The President pointed out that this would empower the Co-operative movement to revive itself which saw the downfall with the open economy and play a major social role in the event of a disaster.

The Co-operative movement in 112 countries around the world is enormously successful in its operations and the first Saturday of every July, is designated as the “International Co-operative Day”. The President shared these views addressing the event organized to commemorate the “99th International Co-operative Day” held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (05).

The Cooperatives operate as a philanthropic mechanism for product distribution in many of the countries around the world. The co-operative movement in the country has been strong whenever there has been a people-friendly government. The President stated that the National Policy Framework “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” will be implemented to strengthen the cooperatives within the people-centric economic vision.

President Rajapaksa said that the cooperatives could make a significant contribution to make the government’s plans for organic fertilizer and solar energy programmes a success.

Minister Bandula Gunawardena and State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna addressing the gathering appreciated the long-term service rendered by the Co-operative Movement to the rural and urban masses.

The President presented gold awards to 21 Sanasa Societies which achieved the highest marks in the performance appraisal among various services, products, Sanasa and corporate Sanasa societies.

The Governors of the Provinces, Secretaries to Ministries led by the Secretary to the President and officials were present on the occasion.