Religious observances at the Ruwanweli Maha Seya to invoke blessings on the President, the Prime Minister, the country and the people…

Anunayake of Asgiriya Chapter Ven. Vendaruwe Upali Thero said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who introduced a new political culture to the country by moving away from traditional politics, is a leader who is not politically tainted and that all citizens who love the country should support his new political programme.

The Thero also pointed out that the President and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who has adopted the policy of compassion, mercy and determination, are carrying out a tremendous task for the country.

The Thero expressed these during a special sermon held at the historic Ruwanweli Maha Seya in Anuradhapura yesterday (19) to invoke blessings on the President, the Prime Minister, the country and the people on the occasion of the second anniversary of the inauguration of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s term in office.

The President and the Prime Minister engaged in a special Kapruka Pooja held at the Ruwanweli Maha Seya after offering herbs and Chathumadura Pooja.

The Maha Sangha then chanted Seth Pirith and blessed the President, the Prime Minister and the Government, the country and the people.

Ven. Vendaruwe Upali Thero said that the Maha Sangha had given advice to the state leadership in the past as well as during war victories and added that the current President and Prime Minister are leaders who constantly listen to the advice of the Maha Sangha.

The Thero pointed out that the time has come to ensure the victory achieved by all, adding that all should unite to build a disciplined society where all live in harmony by defeating separatism and racism.

Nayaka Thero said that everyone should support the President’s initiative to transform the country towards a production based economy. Utilizing the President’s interest in obtaining the assistance of scholars and public officials in the development process of the country, the Thero said they should come forward to fulfill their respective responsibilities for the country.

Anunayake of the Malwatta Chapter Venerable Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Thero said that insulting or reprimanding the rulers will not help to overcome this difficult situation and that the support as well as honest commitment of all was needed for the progress of the country.

Everyone should support the President’s programmes as he has taken measures to eradicate corruption and fraud. The government has given priority to the production based economy. Despite the difficult situation, we have to be patient regarding the decision to import restrictions in order to build the country. Today, the country is exhausted with a debt burden due to foreign loans taken by the rulers over the past 50 years. The Thero pointed out that the government needs the support of all to overcome all these challenges. The honesty of the people as well as the public officials is important at this point. The Thero further said that when investors seek to invest in the country their decision should not be hampered by asking for commissions.

Mahanayake of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Sangha Sabha Most Venerable Ven. Dodampahala Chandrasiri Maha Nayaka Thero stated that the term of office of the President was a very challenging period and he will have the blessings of the Amarapura Maha Sangha Sabha to resolve all issues and move forward. The Thero lauded the efforts of the government led by the President to heal the lives of the people by overcoming the COVID-19 challenge.

The Most Venerable Makulewe Wimala Nayaka Thera, the Mahanayake of Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya, said that the President should have the support of all to take forward the country. The country has been facing droughts and starvation since the reign of King Walagamba. The Maha Sangha constantly gave advice and guidance to save the country from those famines. The Nayaka Thero said that it is pleasing to see that the present President, who is aware of that history, wishes to seek the advice of the Maha Sangha during this difficult time.

The Thero emphasized that it is the responsibility of all parties irrespective of political and other differences to join hands in the process of building the country.

The Maha Sangha including the Anu Nayaka and Maha Nayaka Theros of the Tri-Nikayas, Governors, Ministers and MPs, Commanders of the Tri-Forces, the Inspector General of Police, Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, government officials, and the Diyawadana Nilame Nilanga Dela participated on this occasion.