President visits Akuregoda Army Headquarters…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made an observational visit to the Army Headquarters complex at Akuregoda, today (03).

The President was received at the Army Headquarters by the Chief of Defence Staff, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva and was accorded special military honors.

Maj. Gen. Nishantha Manage explained the future plans of the Airmobile Brigade. The Commander of the Army presented the commemorative souvenir and the book titled “Towards a dazzling future: The Airmobile Brigade 2021-2026” containing information about the Brigade.

President Rajapaksa launched the e-book version and declared open the ”Operations Room” at the Army Headquarters.

The President inspected a number of sites in the Army HQ premises, including the Museum.

After posing for a group photo with the chiefs of staff, the President left a note in the Special Guest Book.

Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Senior Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Defence Secretary General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne and senior Army officials were also present.