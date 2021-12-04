President arrives in Abu Dhabi to attend the Indian Ocean Conference…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the Indian Ocean Conference (IOC).

The delegation headed by the President arrived at the Abu Dhabi International Airport at 10.00 p.m., Abu Dhabi time, yesterday (03). The President and the delegation were warmly welcomed by Mr. Malraj De Silva, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE and the staff of the Embassy.

The President is scheduled to hold several bilateral discussions today (04) and the inaugural address of the Indian Ocean Conference (IOC), which will be commenced this evening under the theme “Ecology, Economy, Epidemic,” will be delivered by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris and the Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga are accompanying the President on this visit.