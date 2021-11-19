President pays homage to historic Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa engaged in religious observances held at the historic Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi premises in Anuradhapura this morning (19).

President Rajapaksa who arrived at the sacred site called on the Chief Incumbent of Atamasthana Ven. Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Thero and received his blessings.

The President also offered the Kiri Ahara for the historic Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi this morning.

President Rajapaksa also spoke to the people who had arrived to pay homage to the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi and inquired into their well-being.