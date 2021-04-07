President pays homage to Temple of Sacred Tooth Relic and calls on Maha Nayaka theros

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa paid homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic at the historic Temple of the Tooth in Kandy and obtained blessings this morning (07).

The President was received by Diyawadana Nilame Nilanga Dela at the Temple of the Tooth.

The President called on the Maha Nayaka of the Asgiriya Chapter, Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanaratana Thera at the official monastery at the Temple of the Tooth premises and inquired into his well-being.

Member of the Karaka Sangha Sabha of the Asgiriya Maha Vihara, Chief Incumbent of the Badulu Muthiyangana Raja Maha Vihara, Ven. Dr. Muruddeniye Dhammaratana Thero was also present at the occasion.

The Nayaka Theras commended the President for his efforts to restore the old prosperity in the villages by visiting difficult areas every week.

President Rajapaksa pointed out that the villages could not be developed without ensuring a higher standard of living to the rural people, adding that the government is committed to uplift the condition of the rural people by promoting agriculture.

Restrictions were imposed on imports, to provide opportunity to cultivate all the crops that could be grown locally and re-direct the flows of money that went to foreign farmers to our own farmers. Every land fit for cultivation is planned to be used for agriculture. President Rajapaksa noted that steps are being taken to increase the yield as well as to attract the younger generations to the agriculture field by introducing new technology to the farming community.

The country could face the COVID-19 pandemic successfully owing to the proper procedure followed by the government during the crisis. President Rajapaksa pointed out that today, progress could be witnessed in every field and a development program that focuses on the future of the country is in motion. He added that a number of steps have been taken to uplift the tea industry which is considered a symbol of prosperity by providing relief to tea planters.

The Maha Sangha stressed the need to work together to resolve conflicts and move the country forward.

The President also conversed with the people who had come to pay homage to the Sacred Temple of the Tooth.

Thereafter, the President visited the Malwathu Maha Vihara and obtained the blessings from the Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Maha Nayaka Thero.

The President also called on the Anunayake Thero of Malwathu Chapter Most Ven. Dmbulkubure Wimaladhamma Thero and inquired about his well-being. The President instructed the Sri Lanka Navy to expeditiously complete the renovation of the Sangawasaya , where the Anunayake Thero is residing.

The Chief Incumbent of the Getambe Rajopavanaramaya Ven. Keppetiyagoda Siriwimala Thero chanted Seth Pirith and blessed President Rajapaksa when he arrived at the temple.

The Nayaka Thero presented a copy of his biography titled “Yathiwara Hadawatha Vinivida Dutimi”, which was compiled to mark his 90th birthday, to the President. Former Head of the Department of Political Science, University of Peradeniya, Prof. R.A.W. Ranasinghe has compiled the book honouring the Nayaka Thero’s national, religious and social contribution to the country.

The President also called on the Anunayake of the Asgiriya Chapter, Shastrapathi Panditha Most Ven. Anamaduwe Sri Dammadassi Nayaka Thero and the Nayaka Thero blessed the President to have strength and courage to succeed the journey ahead despite obstacles.

Later, the President visited the Asgiriya Gedige Raja Maha Viharaya and paid a courtesy call on the Chief Incumbent of the temple, Shastrapathi Panditha Most Ven. Wedaruwe Upali AnunayakaThero and engaged in a cordial discussion.

The Chief Incumbent of the Rangiri Dambulla Rajamaha Viharaya Most Ven. Godagama Mangala Thero was also present at the occasion.

The President also called on the Anunayake of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Ven. Dr. Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thero at the Malwathu Maha Viharaya and had discussions with him on a number of religious and social issues.