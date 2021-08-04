President arrives in Parliament

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Parliament this morning.

President Rajapaksa, who arrived at the parliament complex, was welcomed by the Leader of the House Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and the Chief Government Whip Minister Johnston Fernando.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the government members of parliament entered into the Chamber along with the President. After listening to the oral questions that were being raised under the Standing Orders, the President went to his office in Parliament and engaged in conversations with the MPs of both the Government and the Opposition.