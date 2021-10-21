President arrives in Parliament…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Parliament this morning (21).

President Rajapaksa, who arrived at the parliament complex, was welcomed by the Leader of the House Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, State Ministers Kanaka Herath, Nalaka Godahewa, Kanchana Wijesekera, Arundika Fernando and MP Isuru Dodangoda. The President entered into the Chamber accompanied by the MPs of the Government.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa was raising questions under the Standing Order 27/2 when President Rajapaksa entered into the Chamber.

The President listened to the answers made by Ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Lasantha Alagiyawanna in response to the oral questions raised by the Opposition Leader.