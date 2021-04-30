Public can now access services by the Presidential Secretariat via telephone, post & e-mail

As the number of Staff personnel at the Presidential Secretariat have been minimized based on guidelines and recommendations given by the Health Authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the public are requested to avoid visiting the Presidential Secretariat for their needs to avert any inconvenience. However, the available staff at the Presidential Secretariat is prepared to respond and facilitate the public requirements via telephone, post and e-mail.

Therefore, within the next two weeks the public are facilitated to reach the Public Relations Division, Ombudsman Office and the President’s Fund of the Presidential Secretariat via telephone and fax numbers as well as email address mentioned below

Public Relations Division – – 011 4354550/ 011 2354550

Fax 011 2348855

publicaffairs@presidentsoffice.lk

Ombudsman Office – 011 2338073

ombudsman@presidentsoffice.lk

President’s Fund- – 011 2354354

Fax 011 2331243

fundsecretary@presidentsoffice.lk