PMD Director-General Sudewa Hettiarachchi and President’s Spokesman Kingsly Rathnayaka assume duties

Veteran journalist Sudewa Hettiarachchi, who was appointed as the Director General of the President’s Media Division (PMD), and President’s Spokesman Kingsly Rathnayaka assumed duties in their new posts this morning (03).

The ceremony to assume duties was held at the President’s Media Division in Colombo Fort, giving priority to religious observances. A limited number of people attended the ceremony due to the current situation.

The members of the Maha Sangha including Mirisawetiya Chief Incumbent Ven. Ethalawetunuwewe Gnanatilake Thero, Ven. Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thero, Ven. Prof. Induragare Dhammaratana Thero, Ven. Prof. Medagoda Abhayatissa Thero and Ven. Uduwe Dhammaloka Thero chanted Pirith and invoked blessings.

Principal Adviser to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Defence Secretary (Retired) General Kamal Gunaratne, Director General of Government Information Department Mohan Samaranayake and the staff members of the President’s Media Division and the Prime Minister’s Media Division were also present on the occasion.