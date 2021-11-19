FIFA President calls on the President and Prime Minister…

The President of the international football governing body, FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association), Gianni Infantino, called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Anuradhapura this morning (19).

Mr. Infantino is in Sri Lanka as the Chief Guest at today’s final of the ‘Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Trophy Football Tournament’ held at the Colombo Race Course Ground.

Mr. Infantino informed the President that the FIFA would extend its fullest support to the promotion of football in Sri Lanka.

He also pointed out that by popularizing football among school children, their qualities such as discipline and team spirit can be improved.

Football is a sport which needs fewer facilities. Therefore, it can be easily popularized at the village level. Mr. Infantino said his Federation would support the construction of a fully-fledged football stadium in or near Colombo.

The President of the FIFA commended Sri Lanka for winning several international level matches in the recent past and applauded Minister Namal Rajapaksa for his efforts in enhancing sports activities.

The President and the Prime Minister expressed thanks to the delegation headed by Mr. Gianni on their visit to Sri Lanka.

Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaksa, Principal Advisor to the President Mr. Lalith Weeratunga and a delegation accompanied by Mr. Gianni Infantino were also present at the discussion.