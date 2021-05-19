National War Heroes Commemoration under the patronage of President and Prime Minister ….

The ‘National War Heroes Commemoration’ was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the War Heroes Memorial near the Parliament Complex in Battaramulla this afternoon (19) in a simple, yet dignified manner.

Today marks the 12th Anniversary of the war victory achieved by the war heroes who defeated the LTTE terrorism which lasted for three decades in the country. A total of 28,619 war heroes from the Army, Air Force, Navy, Police and the Civil Defence Force sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the Motherland. More than 27,000 war heroes were disabled. The commemoration was held in a dignified manner to pay the nation’s tribute to these war heroes, adhering to health guidelines.

After the National Anthem was played, the President, the Prime Minister and others observed a two-minute silence in remembrance of the fallen war heroes.

The Acting Chairperson of the Sri Lanka Ranaviru Seva Authority Mrs.Sonia Kottegoda delivered the welcome address.

The Sri Lanka Air Force paid their tribute by showering flowers amidst Guard of Honour offered by the Sri Lanka Army.

The President, the Prime Minister, former President Maithripala Sirisena, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Ministers and MPs, Defence Secretary, Tri-Forces Commanders, the IGP, the Director General of the Civil Defence Department and war heroes as well as their family members paid their tribute to the war heroes by placing flower bouquets at the War Heroes’ Memorial.