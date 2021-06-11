President declares open National Nephrology Specialized Hospital

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared open the China-Sri Lanka Friendship National Nephrology Specialized Hospital in Polonnaruwa this morning (11).

Sri Lanka received the hospital complex as a full grant from the Chinese Government at the request of former President Maithripala Sirisena during his visit to China in 2015. The hospital complex spans over an area of 16 acres and has been designed with the influence of ancient architecture of Sri Lanka and China. The hospital was built at a cost of Rs. 12,000 million within 30 months.

The hospital consists of five operating theaters with modern facilities for kidney transplants and can accommodate 200 in-house patients. The number of beds in the intensive care unit is 20. The hospital includes a dialysis unit equipped with 100 machines, a clinic complex for kidney patients, state-of-the-art laboratories, radiation and CT scan services, and a state-of-the-art auditorium. A car park with 300-vehicle capacity and hostel facilities for all the hospital staff have also been designed.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa unveiled the plaque and inaugurated the hospital complex.

The Director of the Polonnaruwa General Hospital, Dr. M.K. Sampath Indika Kumara, explained the function and the role of the new hospital.

The President and the invitees inspected the hospital complex including the dialysis unit, the operating theatre and the intensive care unit.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, North Central Province Governor Maheepala Herath, State Ministers Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Channa Jayasumana, Roshan Ranasinghe, Siripala Gamlath, MPs Amarakeerthi Athukorala, Suren Raghavan, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Health Secretary Major General (retired) Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Health Services Director General Dr. Asela Gunawardane, Chinese Ambassador in Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong and others were present at the inaugural ceremony.