President decides not to relax travel restrictions until June 07th

Ø Essential items to be supplied via mobile truck service

Ø Vaccination programme to continue uninterrupted

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has decided not to relax travel restrictions until June 07. The decision was taken by the President at a meeting with the Special Committee on COVID 19 Control held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (28).

Initially it was decided to relax travel restrictions on three selected days during the travel restricted period for the convenience of the public. However, the conduct of the people on May 25th when restrictions were relaxed proved that it would lead to a further spread of the COVID 19 virus. The President highlighted that the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic could be jeopardized through this.

Accordingly, the President instructed the authorities to suspend the decision taken to relax the travel restrictions on May 31st and June 04th and to distribute essential items to the public through a mobile truck service during this travel restricted period.

Only the personnel who are engaged in essential services are permitted to leave their homes for their duties during the travel restricted period. It is mandatory to keep in possession a letter issued by the place of employment calling for duty and the service ID at all times when travelling. The President noted that it is the responsibility of the people as well, to help the government’s efforts to contain this pandemic.

The Sinopharm vaccination programme began on the 8th of May. The President advised the medical sector to administer the second dose of Sinopharm vaccine after a month (June 8th) at the same location where the people received their first jab on the 8th of May.

The President also emphasized the need for the vaccination programme to continue in a systematic manner in the districts which have been identified and prioritized by the health sector.

