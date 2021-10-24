Stern legal action against false propaganda…

-Secretary to the President says.



Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera vehemently denies the false news items created by certain media targeting the President’s Secretary by citing a statement made by an Opposition MP in Parliament regarding the opening of a personal account in a state bank to import fertilizer from India.

Those news stories are completely false and malicious. The opening of an account in a state bank is an act between the relevant bank and the account holder. It is the responsibility of the bank to act in accordance with the standard procedures in this regard.

Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera stated that stern legal action has already been taken against the false propaganda targeted at him by highlighting a statement made by a Member of Parliament.