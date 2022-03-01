Maha Shivaratri Day Message

Maha Shivaratri is one of the major spiritual festivals in Hinduism, celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. Hindu devotees have been worshiping Lord Shiva since time immemorial to receive blessings.

Maha Shivaratri marks the celebration of surmounting darkness and ignorance in one’s life and the world. The enlightenment along with prosperity and fertility are also associated with this solemn festival.

The deliverance of all from torment is a divine wish that goes beyond humanity. It is the hope of everyone that the spiritual strength gained at Maha Shivaratri by chanting prayers, fasting and meditating to worship Lord Shiva will invoke blessings to overcome the challenges faced by the entire society.

Beliefs symbolized by the festival of Lord Shiva inspire people all over the world to be enlightened in mind, and to abide by the true virtues of honesty, charity and forgiveness. The spiritual message of Maha Shivaratri would further strengthen solidarity among each other.

I wish a blessed Maha Shivaratri to all the celebrants, in which the spiritual healing, fertility and inspirations fulfil the aspirations of all.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa

February 28, 2022