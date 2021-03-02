Buddhist TV donates Rs 50 million to “Deegawapiya Aruna”

The cheque to the value of Rs. 50 million, donated by the Buddhist TV channel to the “Deeghawapiya Aruna” fund was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by the Board of Directors of the Buddhist Media Network at the Presidential Secretariat today (March 02).

The restoration of the Deeghawapiya stupa is the first and foremost conservation project decided by the Presidential Task Force on Archaeological Heritage Management in the Eastern Province.

The fund “Deegawapiya Aruna” was launched on February 12th under the patronage of the President and the Prime Minister. The construction of the rest house which is to be carried out simultaneously with the “Deegawapiya Aruna” restoration program is estimated to cost a total of Rs. 75 million. Mr. Sudath Tennakoon donated Rs. 25 million for the construction of the rest house.

The Buddhist channel has donated the remaining Rs. 50 million.

Former Chief Justice Sarath N. Silva, former Navy Commander Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Archaeological Heritage Management in the Eastern Province, Secretary of Defence General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne, Secretary of the Brigade Jeewanthie Senanayake, Dilith Jayaweera, Suranimala Senaratne, Harsha Alles, Sudath Tennakoon and several others were present at this occasion.