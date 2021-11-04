Deepavali Message

The festival of Deepavali symbolises the awakening of enlightenment that brings tranquility to the mind by dispelling the darkness of ignorance.

Deepavali festival has a special place among the many festivals celebrated by the Hindu devotees all over the world. Deepavali, a spiritual and an ancient cultural festival of the Hindus, envisages to eliminate the evils in life and bring about goodness instead.

This festival of lights symbolizes the powerfulness of virtue and the futility of arrogance. The Hindu devotees believe that the truth will prevail sooner or later, the darkness which symbolizes futility will disappear and prosperity, happiness and peace will dawn.

The Deepavali festival which celebrates with much veneration and evocation the spiritual exchange that the man has maintained with seasonal changes since ancient times, brings joy and excitement to all including the adults and children alike.

I wish all the Hindus in Sri Lanka and the world over happiness, prosperity, wealth and divine energy through the energy of the Panchayatana that enters into the universe with Deepavali.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa

November 03, 2021