Gamini Senarath appointed new Secretary to the President…

Gamini Senarath, a senior official of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, was appointed as the new Secretary to the President.

The letter of appointment was handed over by the President to Mr. Senarath at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (19).

Mr. Senarath, a Special Grade Officer in the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, has served as the Additional Secretary and Chief of Staff to the Fifth Executive President Mahinda Rajapaksa. He also served as the Prime Minister’s Secretary in 2004-2005, 2019 and in the present government after Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa assumed office.

Mr. Senarath received his primary and secondary education from Methodist College-Hakmana, Rahula College-Matara and Richmond College-Galle. He obtained his first degree from the University of Kelaniya in 1984 and joined the Sri Lanka Administrative Service. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Technology from the University of Colombo and has completed training courses in a number of countries including the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, Pakistan, Germany and France.

He has held senior positions in a number of government institutions such as the Department of Motor Traffic and the Department of Immigration and Emigration, and has chaired a number of state-owned enterprises, including the People’s Bank, Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation and Litro Gas Lanka Limited.

Mr. Senarath assumed his duties amidst the chanting of Seth Pirith by the Mahasangha.

D.M. Anura Dissanayake was appointed as the new Secretary to the Prime Minister and his appointment letter was handed over by the President.

Mr. Dissanayake, a senior official of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, served as the Secretary to the Ministry of Irrigation. He has held the post of Secretary to several Ministries and is an experienced public servant who has held many senior positions in the government sector.

Meanwhile, Ivan de Silva was appointed as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Irrigation and his appointment letter was handed over by the President.

All aspects in the country depend on the public service, President Rajapaksa said. Addressing all Secretaries of Cabinet Ministries, the President said that all the Secretaries to the Ministries have an immense responsibility to fulfill.

The future plans and targets of the government have been given to the Ministries. The President said that it was the responsibility of the Secretaries of the Ministries to achieve the desired goals by encouraging the officials.

The Maha Sangha, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Cabinet and State Ministers, former Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Secretaries to Ministries and Government Officials were also present.