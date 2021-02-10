12 new High Court Judges receive appointments from President…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa handed over letters of appointment to 12 new High Court judges at the Presidential Secretariat today (10).
Name of the Judge Position previously held
- Miss. N.K.D.K.I. Nanayakkara District Judge
- Mr. R.L. Godawela District Judge
- Mr. V. Ramakamalan District Judge
- Mr.U.R.V.B. Ranatunga District Judge
- Miss.S.H.M.N. Lakmali Additional District Judge
- Mr.D.G.N.R. Premarathna District Judge
- Miss.W.D.Wimalasiri Additional District Judge
- Mr.M.M.M. Mihal Chief Magistrate
- Mr.Mahee Wijeweera District Judge
- Mr.I.P.D. Liyanage Additional District Judge
- Mr. J. Trotsky District Judge
- Mrs. N.A. Suwandurugoda Senior State Counsel