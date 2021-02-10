12 new High Court Judges receive appointments from President…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa handed over letters of appointment to 12 new High Court judges at the Presidential Secretariat today (10).

Name of the Judge                                                                                         Position previously held

  1. Miss. N.K.D.K.I. Nanayakkara                                                                District Judge
  2. Mr. R.L. Godawela                                                                                  District Judge
  3. Mr. V. Ramakamalan                                                                               District Judge
  4. Mr.U.R.V.B. Ranatunga                                                                           District Judge
  5. Miss.S.H.M.N. Lakmali                                                                            Additional District Judge
  6. Mr.D.G.N.R. Premarathna                                                                       District Judge
  7. Miss.W.D.Wimalasiri                                                                               Additional District Judge
  8. Mr.M.M.M. Mihal                                                                                     Chief Magistrate
  9. Mr.Mahee Wijeweera                                                                              District Judge
  10. Mr.I.P.D. Liyanage                                                                                   Additional District Judge
  11. Mr. J. Trotsky                                                                                           District Judge
  12. Mrs. N.A. Suwandurugoda                                                                    Senior State Counsel

 

 

 

