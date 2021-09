Mr. Ajith Nivard Cabraal, who was appointed as the 16th Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, received his letter of appointment from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (15).

Mr. Cabraal, who is an experienced Chartered Accountant, has also served as a Ministry Secretary as well as the Governor of the Central Bank for nearly 09 years.

Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera was also present at the occasion.