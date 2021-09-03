Quarantine curfew until 4 am on September 13…

President commends all stakeholders for making the vaccination drive a success…

Pfizer vaccine to schoolchildren once medical approval is granted…

It has been decided to extend the current quarantine curfew until 4 am on September 13th.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control held through online technology under the chair of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (3). Provincial and divisional health directors joined the meeting and submitted facts and details on the measures taken to contain COVID-19 virus.

The progress of the vaccination drive and future actions were discussed at length. Special attention was paid to the need to complete the vaccination of those belonging to the age group of 20-29 in the next two weeks.

The President commended all stakeholders, including health and security sectors, for their support in making the vaccination drive carried out covering all the districts for the people over the age of 30 a success.

The President said that the Pfizer vaccine could be given to the schoolchildren of the relevant age groups as soon as the medical approval is received.

The vaccination is being carried out at 400-450 centres daily. The number of vaccines given to each centre will be determined on the recommendations of the health sector. However, the provincial health directors said that the attempt made by the media to generalise the entire process of being irregular by highlighting an incident that took place at one or two centres, was regrettable.

The President pointed out the need to move forward the country’s economy by adapting to the new normalization system with the success achieved by the vaccination drive.

The country’s economy showed a negative impact due to the closure of the country for more than three months in 2020. The President further said that we should understand the reality as a country with a small economy, and all parties must take responsible decisions to move forward while protecting the economy.

Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa said that the continuous functioning of the factories in the export sector is a great relief for the economy of the country and this was done due to the success of the vaccination programme which was implemented amidst the quarantine curfew.

Many countries in the world are re-opening to the tourism sector. The President pointed out the potential the industry has to achieve successful results by correct decision making. The President also instructed the Heads of Health Sector to expedite the process of issuance of health guidelines for the promotion of tourism operations in line with the Covid eradication programme.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ministers Basil Rajapaksa, Keheliya Rambukwella, Dullas Alahapperuma, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Johnston Fernando, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Ramesh Pathirana, Namal Rajapaksa, Prasanna Ranatunga, State Ministers Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Sisira Jayakody, Channa Jayasumana, MP Madhura Withanage, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Health Secretary Major General (Dr) Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena, the Commanders of the three Armed Forces, the Inspector General of Police and the members of the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control and the Provincial Directors of Health Services were also present.