Vaccines for all persons over 60 years during the quarantine curfew period…

Stern instructions not to violate quarantine curfew…

Essential and Export Services to continue…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has decided to impose an island-wide quarantine curfew and it will be in force from 10.00 pm today (20) till 4.00 am on Monday, 30th August.

The decision was taken to vaccinate people above 60 years who have not yet been vaccinated, and the President instructed the relevant authorities to complete the vaccination of those above the age of 60 before September 01.

Those persons should be identified through the Divisional Secretary, Heads of Local Government Authorities and Rural COVID-19 Prevention Committees and their information should be reported to the Health Divisions before Monday 23rd for vaccination. Facilities have been provided to register by calling 1906 hotline or the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO). It was also decided to carry out this vaccination programme under the supervision of the Army Commander as per the instructions of the Health authorities.

The President made these remarks at a meeting held with the members of the COVID Prevention Special Committee at the Presidential Secretariat, today (20).

The President also instructed to continue the functions of the airports and flight operations and essential services such as agricultural activities, garments and construction industries, export industries and pharmacies during the quarantine curfew.

President Rajapaksa also advised the IGP to search for those who violate the quarantine curfew and strictly enforce laws against them.

The President instructed the State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Rural and Ayurvedic Hospitals Development and Community Health to take steps to provide indigenous medicines to the people in the rural and urban areas during this period.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ministers Basil Rajapaksa, Keheliya Rambukwella, Gamini Lokuge, Dullas Alahapperuma, Prasanna Ranatunga, State Ministers Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Sisira Jayakody, Channa Jayasumana, Principal Advisor to the President, Lalith Weeratunga, Health Secretary Major General (retd) Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardana, Commanders of Army and Navy, Inspector General of Police, Heads of Health and Security Sectors were present at the meeting.



