The distribution of agricultural machinery to 47 Agrarian Service Centers in 06 provinces was held today (03) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The amount spent for this is Rs 250 million.

These equipment were distributed to the Agrarian Service Centers under the “Climate Smart Irrigated Agriculture Project” which is being implemented to encourage farmers for green agriculture and optimize productivity.

This includes 7 types of machinery including harvesting machinery, weeding machines, paddy cutting machines, nursery machines and 45 horsepower tractors. It is planned to distribute these machines to 47 Agrarian Service Centers in 11 districts in the North, North Central, Eastern, North Western, Uva and Southern Provinces.

Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa, Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath, Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture D.M.L. Bandaranayake and representatives of farmers’ organizations were also present at the occasion.