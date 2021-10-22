Booster dose from November 01…

Vaccines to all eligible children within two weeks..

Intra-provincial train services from Monday..

Inter-provincial train services from November 01..

Attention paid to remove inter-provincial travel restrictions after Oct 31 ..

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed the health authorities to commence the administration of Pfizer vaccine as a booster third dose from November 1 to the frontline workers including those in the health, security, airports and tourism sectors.

It was also decided to complete the vaccination of all eligible children within two weeks. The President also instructed to expedite the vaccination process and complete the vaccination of all personnel who are eligible as soon as possible.

The Covid pandemic was brought under control quickly due to the strong commitment and contribution made by the health and security sectors. In view of this situation, the President pointed out the need to take steps to bring down the current number of COVID-19 deaths to zero and to focus on the areas where patients are being reported in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

The President made these remarks during the meeting of the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control held through video conference this morning (22).

The Special Committee on COVID-19 Control decided to commence the primary sections and grades 11 and 13 in all schools after having discussions with the education and health sectors. Special attention was also paid to the possibility of restarting tuition classes.

Train services within the provinces will commence from next Monday. The inter-provincial train services will be operational from November 1 and the Committee recommended that only the passengers with season tickets be allowed to travel under the first phase. The President instructed to add extra train compartments to reduce congestion.

The attention was also drawn to the lifting of inter-provincial travel restrictions from November 1, taking into account the requests made by the people. The President also said that the people should be continuously educated to follow health recommendations including wearing face masks, washing hands and maintaining social distance and that the people should be encouraged to use indigenous medicines to boost immunity.