Veteran mediaperson Kingsly Rathnayaka appointed President’s Spokesman

Veteran mediaperson Kingsly Rathnayaka has been appointed as the President’s Spokesman.

Mr. Rathnayaka received the letter of appointment from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (29).

He is a distinguished alumnus of Ananda College, Colombo and a graduate of the University of Colombo.

During his 27-year long career in media, he has excelled as a popular announcer and has held a number of key positions including Programme Manager, Programme Director, Director General and Head of Channel of a leading electronic media channel.

Kingsley Rathnayaka, who marked a new turning point in Sri Lanka’s radio, has played a significant role in the field of media through his creative talents.