Senior journalist Sudewa Hettiarachchi appointed Director-General of PMD…..

Senior journalist Sudewa Hettiarachchi has been appointed as the Director-General of the President’s Media Division.

Sudewa Hettiarachchi, who received the letter of appointment from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, is due to assume duties next week.

A distinguished alumnus of Ananda College, Colombo, Sudewa Hettiarachchi is a full-fledged journalist with extensive experience.

With an over 25 year long career in the media field, he is a popular announcer and producer. He is an efficient administrative officer who had served in the capacities of Assistant Manager, Manager, Assistant General Manager, General Manager, Director and CEO in several leading media institutes.

Mr. Sudewa Hettiarachchi was the Chief Executive Officer of Swarnavahini Media Network prior to his appointment as the Director-General of President’s Media Division.