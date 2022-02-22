All volumes including witness records of Easter attack handed over to Parliament…

All the volumes, including the final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into the Easter Sunday attacks and related witness records, have been submitted to Parliament.

The complete 88-volume report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry was handed over to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena by the Director-General of Legal Affairs of the Presidential Secretariat, Harigupta Rohanadeera this morning (22).

The final report of the PCoI into the Easter Sunday attacks was handed over to Parliament on April 8, 2021 but the witness records were not released due to legal reasons.

The relevant files were handed over to Parliament on the instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the findings of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry should be communicated to the public and for further perusal by the Members of Parliament.