National Scouts Movement’s 100,000 tree planting project inaugurated under President’s patronage…

The project by the National Scouts Movement to plant 100,000 trees was inaugurated today (22) under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House premises in Colombo.

The project has been designed to mark the 164th Birth Anniversary of Lord Baden Powell, the founder of the Scouts Movement.

Chief Commissioner of Sri Lanka Scout Association Major Gen. Milinda Peiris welcomed President Rajapaksa by adorning him with the scarf.

The official inauguration took place with the planting of a red sandalwood sapling by President Rajapaksa. Later the plant was registered via mobile phone.

More than 70,000 scouts across the country are expected to participate and achieve the target of 100,000 by planting two plants by each in their home garden. Every tree thus planted will have to be registered in the ‘Thuru’ Mobile application under Sri Lanka Scout Association. Continuous assessment will be done to ensure that plants are well looked after.

Members of the Sri Lanka Scout Association participated on this occasion.