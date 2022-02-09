‘Public Rally’ begins in Anuradhapura…

Some are attempting to mislead the people and ruin the country…

The income of the farming community will be increased by 100 percent …

Strikers should think about the public …

:President says

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that the groups that ruled the country previously are reuniting to mislead the people and drag the country into an abyss.

The President further stated that despite the challenges, he is committed to increasing the income of the farming community by 100 percent and to protect the country and the people as pledged in the national policy framework “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour”.

This was stated by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa addressing the ‘First Public Rally’ organized by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

The public rally was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Salgadu Public Ground in Anuradhapura, today (09).

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is organizing a series of public rallies to make aware the public on the targets achieved by the government in the face of challenges in line with the national policy framework “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour”.

The President, the Prime Minister and the National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Basil Rajapaksa, were received by the Anuradhapura District Leader S.M. Chandrasena and Cabinet and State Ministers.

The President pointed out that local and foreign forces were working together to prevent the journey of the government as they had done to topple the Mahinda Rajapaksa’s government. The policies of the Government are aimed at the well-being of the future generations. Therefore, the President emphasized that he would continue to move forward despite obstacles.

Those who take to the streets to launch protests against the government should think about the people and not the government. Public officials should make a commitment to serve the country and the people. The President also commented on the need to allow the implementation of government policies, without placing the country under lockdowns, in order to protect the re-emerging economy.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ministers S.M. Chandrasena, G.L. Peiris, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Johnston Fernando, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, State Ministers Shehan Semasinghe, Channa Jayasumana, Kanchana Wijesekera, MPs H. Nandasena and K.P.S. Kumarasiri also addressed the rally.

The event was attended by members of the Maha Sangha, Cabinet Ministers, the Governor of the North Central Province, State Ministers, Members of Parliament, former Provincial Councilors and Ministers, Chairpersons of Municipal Councils and Pradeshiya Sabhas and people’s representatives.